Electricity prices will go up by as much as 5 percent, confirmed Marko Bislimoski from the Energy Regulatory Commission. The decision will be made next week, and it will come after the increase of 7.4 percent last year, adding to the inflation worries.

State owned and public energy companies demanded the increase citing higher costs – chief among them the high voltage transmission operator MEPSO which wants its share of the price to be increased by 143 percent. Bislimoski said that all operator demands amount to a 5 percent increase, but insisted that his Commission will not accept their maximum demands.