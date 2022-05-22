Macedonia is among the worst affected countries in the latest inflation map put out by the Financial Times. We are among the group of countries that have seen inflation surpass 10 percent – most of them in the east and south of Europe.

Formally, inflation in Macedonia reached 10.5 percent in April. This is driven by the spike in energy prices, which is attributed to the corruption in the state owned energy companies, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski who shared the FT chart. Heating and flour have also spiked, in the latter case up to double in price, as did cooking oil.