The Infomax news site reported that their crew was verbally assaulted by supporters of SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev as they arrived for his press conference today. The assault comes a day after Infomax editor Aleksandar Mitovski was given a suspended sentence of six months in prison for revealing evidence that shows Zaev’s involvement in the Racket scandal.

The car used by the Infomax crew was blocked close to the SDSM party headquarters and they were prevented from approaching the building. Zaev’s supporters shouted and cursed at the journalists for reporting on the crimes perpetrated by their leader.

Zaev regularly surrounds himself with jeering supporters who often intimidate the journalists, a scene which Mitovski recently described as disturbing and dark.