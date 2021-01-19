The Infomax news site is reporting that a villa, seized by the Government, is being put on the market for a ridiculously low price of 110,000 EUR. The villa is situated in the luxury Vodno area of Skopje, which houses most diplomatic residencies, was used as the Swedish residence, and was previously appraised at 1.3 million EUR.

According to the news site, a powerful official of the ruling SDSM party has his eye on the villa, and is trying to purchase it at a huge discount. Infomax reports that the shockingly low estimate was made this fall by Faton Asani, who heads the agency that manages seized property. The agency has managed the villa since 2008, but recently re-classified as a mere “apartment”.

To protect itself from another of the many lawsuits the Zaev regime launched at Infomax, the news site puts the report in the form of a question, asking whether the official involved is SDSM party spokesman Kosta Kostadinov, and implying that he is actually planning to re-sell the villa to a car dealership owner linked to SDSM. VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski shared the report and also called out Kostadinov to explain whether he really is in the process of purchasing the villa.