Enormous crowds have gathered over the weekend in Popova Sapka, with lines of cars up to seven kilometers from the resort that is notorious for its lack of parking.

With cross-border movement restricted and the popular ski resorts in Bulgaria harder to get to, many are flocking to Popova Sapka for skiing and fresh air, but the infrastructure that hasn’t been able to cope with weekend crowds before is now completely collapsing. Visitors are reduced to parking the cars along the road on a first-come, first-served basis, and the line snakes for kilometers.