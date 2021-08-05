Inhabitants living in regions badly affected by a wildfire near the villages of Nov Istevnik and Star Istevnik in Delcevo, eastern Macedonia, have been ordered to evacuate and transfer to the nearby town.

Due to the alarming situation on the ground, uncontrolled spread of fire and strong wind, and in order not to endanger human lives, the mayor of Delcevo, Goran Trajkovski, stressed that it is necessary to evacuate the inhabitants of the villages of Nov Istevnik and Star Istevnik.