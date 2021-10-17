Initial reports from the local elections are beginning to pour in. In the closely watched mayoral race in Prilep, Republika was informed that the SDSM candidate Goran Sugareski is losing even in his own neighborhood.

VMRO-DPMNE candidate Borce Jovceski is also in a slight lead in Trizla, the Roma neighborhood where SDSM was reportedly involved in extensive vote buying, in an attempt to offset the expected loss elsewhere.

SDSM removed the incumbent Mayor of Prilep Ilija Jovanoski and nominated Sugareski instead, who gave up his position as head of the powerful Customs Office to run for Mayor.