Yesterday evening, a 24-year-old policeman was injured in a shooting on “Metodija Mitevski” street in Skopje, in the Topansko pole neighborhood, who was not on duty at the time. According to the injured person, he was shot by a person from Aracinovo, Skopje.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the public prosecutor has been notified of the incident, the identity of the perpetrator has been determined, and measures are being taken to clear up the case.