Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi says the motion on setting up an inquiry committee in Parliament to probe the fire in a Tetovo modular hospital, killing 14 people, has been filed too early.

According to him, an inquiry committee can be set up after the work of the investigative and judicial bodies is completed.

After the fire in the modular hospital in Tetovo, the opposition filed a motion to the Parliament for the establishment of an inquiry committee, but it was returned with the explanation that it was not complete because it was not sent with the constitutional name of the country.