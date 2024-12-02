Education Minister Vesna Janevska announced inspections in the school in Celopek where kids did a play dressed as UCK fighters carrying plastic Kalasnikovs.

The event was part of the celebration of the Albanian Independence Day, during which schools and political parties in Albanian majority areas in Macedonia were trying to out-do themselves with nationalist events. Janevska said that, besides the “celebration” in Celopek which caused outrage in the public for the indoctrination of children, similar reports came from schools in Skopje’s Cair, in Tetovo and Struga.

I understand that the DUI party is desperately trying to cling on to its position in our society, but this approach is completely wrong. As a political party they have the right to political action, but in no way should this include introducing militarism in schools and toward the children, or undermining state symbols, Janevska said.

DUI defended this display of nationalism, comparing it to celebrations of other historic events.