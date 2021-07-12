Inspectors went to the large Titan cement plant in Skopje to investigate the incident on Saturday, when a large cloud of dust appeared over it, concerning the citizens from the surrounding, densely populated area in Aerodrom and Kisela Voda.

The DIZS inspection service informs that the smoke contained limestone and marl, and was caused after one of the production lines got stuck. The Greek owned plant management was tasked to provide the records from its monitoring system, as well as to resume power-washing the plant and the surrounding roads.