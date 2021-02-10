The Tetovo section of the Public Enterprise for Maintenance and Protection of National and Regional Roads (Makedonija Pat) today started installing new sign boards on the Skopje-Tetovo highway, which now contain information both in Macedonian and Albanian language.

According to the information from the Tetovo section of the public enterprise, the change comes after the adoption of the Law on the Use of Languages, whereby in addition to the official Macedonian language and its Cyrillic alphabet, another language spoken by at least 20% of the citizens (Albanian) should be used.