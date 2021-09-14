According to initial information from what could be seen from the footage from the fire in the modular hospital in Tetovo on September 8, there is an incredibly fast spread of the fire and several explosions. One of the possible explanations for the speed of the fire, according to experts, is the concentration of pure oxygen in the hospital. Materials burn from a spark or a small flame, if in the middle, an atmosphere of enriched oxygen, experts say. According to them, the fire in Tetovo, ie its speed and reaction could not have happened in an atmosphere with ordinary, normal air. Hence, the investigation should give an answer as to whether there were mistakes in the handling of oxygen in the hospital in Tetovo, MKD.mk analyzes.

What is also interesting is that the oxygen supply and installation for it was not part of the contract for the 19 modular hospitals. Procurement, installation of oxygen and maintenance is the responsibility of the hospital, which includes the modular hospital, the Ministry of Health said.

It is also a question whether the technical admissions or handovers of the modular hospitals were performed with or without inspectors from the Directorate for Protection and Rescue who are obliged to issue a permit for use if the facilities meet the measures for protection against fire and explosion.