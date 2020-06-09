At today’s 63rd session regarding the efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government concluded that intensified controls and monitoring should be introduced in targeted areas of the City of Skopje and the municipalities in the City of Skopje, then in the surrounding Skopje municipalities of Aracinovo, Studenicani, Ilinden, Petrovec and Zelenikovo, as well as in the municipalities of Kumanovo, Lipkovo, Stip and Karbinci, Tetovo and Tetovo municipalities Bogovinje, Brvenica, Tearce, Zelino and Jegunovce, where a large number of new coronavirus cases have been registered.

According to this conclusion, the proposal to introduce restrictive measures will be reconsidered by the Commission on Infectious Diseases.

In this regard, the Government tasked the Ministry of Interior, the Inspection Council and the Financial Police to prepare special action plans to control and prevent the violation of protection measures, as well as to sanction any non-observance of the adopted measures.

Regarding this point, the Government concluded that the State Health and Sanitary Inspectorate in every isolation order stipulates that it is mandatory to install the StopCorona app for greater visibility and control in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Any violation of the provisions of the isolation order will be sanctioned by a state-run quarantine.