The Ministry of the Interior should quickly complete the investigation regarding what happened and how did it happen the closed session of the Parliament’s Committee on the Supervision of the Security Service to be broadcasted live and then they to be able to continue and complete their work in the Parliament, said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski answering a journalist’s question about whether someone will bear responsibility for granting citizenship to the Ukrainian Olesandar Onishchenko.

Kovacevski repeated that there was a closed session of the Government, but that he could not give details.

I have already told you that we had a closed government session at which the director of the NSA informed in detail how it happened that the Government gave four positive opinions on the basis of which the decision was made, because there were four positive opinions on that case, based on the entire discussion that took place there, which unfortunately I cannot inform you about, given that it was a closed session of the Government and providing information from a closed session of the Government is a criminal offense punishable by one to five years in prison. The government made a decision in accordance with the law to start activities to revoke the citizenship of the indicated person, Kovacevski said.

In addition to calling on the Ministry of the Interior to complete the investigation into what happened at the committee hearing, the Prime Minister said that when and how the discussion will be completed in the Parliament “is determined based on the rules that apply to the Parliament.”