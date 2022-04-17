Instead of being silent, Kovacevski asked should ask Petkov to open Macedonian clubs in Blagoevgrad and Sandanski. If Petkov is also for good neighborliness, then he will open Macedonian cultural clubs in Blagoevgrad, Sandanski or Sofia, VMRO-DPMNE says.

Kovacevski to ask for equality and protection for the Macedonians in Bulgaria. Instead of undermining Macedonia’s position by accepting already rejected proposals or who knows what has been accepted, let him start taking care of the Macedonian interests and red lines drawn by the Declaration of the Parliament. Additionally, before accepting anything, both Kovacevski and Osmani should inform the citizens, and not the other way around, the party statement reads.