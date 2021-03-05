Instead of Brussels, Spasovski and Zaev brought Beirut to Skopje, VMRO-DPMNE reacted after the murder that took place last night in the Skopje settlement Topansko Pole. They say that with Zaev and Spasovski, Skopje has become an unsafe city.

Murders with Kalashnikov in the middle of the street have become commonplace. The double murder from this morning only confirms that. Two people were literally riddled by Kalashnikov fire, and the police not only did not catch them, but also does not know about the killers. This morning’s murder follows the same recipe as the murder on the Ruzveltova street, when two people were also killed by another moving vehicle. That case, like this one from this morning, is unsolved. Spasovski does not know the killers and they are free, and they can repeat the crime, said VMRO-DPMNE.

They add that in the past 4 years while Spasovski is interior minister, this is one of a dozen unsolved murders and the killers are at large.