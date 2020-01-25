VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met Saturday with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

At the working breakfast, they discussed the European perspective of the country and what should be done for Macedonia to get a date for negotiations, but also to become an EU member. President Mickoski stressed that EU membership is VMRO-DPMNE’s top priority and as the party that will form the government after April 12 it will do everything for Macedonia to be put on a fast track towards EU integration.

Instead of declarative promises like with SDSM so far, we will have real movement, Mickoski said.



President Mickoski also pointed to the hopelessness with this government, as a state SDSM has brought us to the bottom. Corruption, crime and racketeering flourish, and we already see this in reports by renowned international institutions such as “Transparency”. The reality is that Zaev’s hybrid regime is taking the country to a dead-end.

It was further emphasized that the judiciary is under the control of Zaev and the government and that this disables the normal course of justice.

It has been concluded that there must be reforms, both at the judicial, administrative, security, and at every other level of state importance. It was jointly stated that progress is needed for Macedonia which will be to the benefit of the citizens.