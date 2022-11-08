The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, is visiting Sofia today, where he met with the interim authorities of Bulgaria, which has a caretaker government.

And instead of the DUI minister defending the interests of the country he represents, he was more concerned about Bulgaria and the so-called problem with the opening of the club recently opened by members of the unrecognized Macedonian minority.

Milkov and Osmani agreed that numerous provocations by groups and individuals in both countries should not be allowed to disrupt the process of strengthening good neighborly relations.

I want to believe that together with my colleague Milkov we will do everything in order not to allow others to lead our foreign policy, others to dictate bilateral relations, but the two of us, together with diplomats from our ministries, will continue in the spirit of European values to build a European future for all our citizens. We should not forget that we are current allies in NATO, future partners in the European Union, but above all friends and good neighbors, and I expect our cooperation to develop accordingly, Osmani said.

We ask the minister who are those groups that want provocations. Does he consider as provocateurs those who opened the “Nikola Vapcarov” club, whose association its current hosts hastened to close?

The minister even announced that he will propose that the Government send the Law on Associations to the Venice Commission for an opinion. This is one of the few laws that received support from both the government and the opposition, and it is unclear what bothers Osmani?

Is it disputed for him that in the future clubs with names like “Vanco Mihajlov” or “Tsar Boris” and his grandfather Ferdinand will not be allowed to open. On the other hand, Osmani could hardly wait for Bulgaria to close the “Nikola Vapcarov” club, who is truly a person who can unite.

Some strange criteria, minister.