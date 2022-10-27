The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bujar Osmani are checking who is behind the Macedonian cultural center in Blagoevgrad, which should be opened on Sunday.

Osmani explained in a special interview with BTV:

I heard about it, and I’m still investigating who is behind it, so it should be seen here who is behind the clubs here that are opening, without paying attention to the sensitivity of certain issues, without trying to keep those clubs in operation of the Bulgarian community, which stands behind the club of the Macedonian community in Bulgaria, to see if they are really well-intentioned on both sides or if it is someone’s agenda.