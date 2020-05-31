Instead of isolating himself due to the close contacts with Muhamed Zekiri, who informed Sunday the publiwhich he almost certainly had in the past days, Zaev decided to get on a motorcycle and together with his camarilla to “park” outside a restaurant in Star Dojran.

Infomax published a photo showing tight security for the SDSM leader, who must say whether he will get tested as he did after the contact with the journalist Goce Mihajlovski who was infected with the virus.

