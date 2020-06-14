Instead of the citizens, the money goes into the pockets of Zaev and Angjusev. The citizens so nothing of any of the so-called measures. Thousands are on the minimum wage, and many have temporarily lost their jobs, according to VMRO DPMNE.

While people are struggling, Zaev’s Elenica company received state aid for the payment of salaries, a company that in 2018 had revenues of over 5 million euros. The Zaev family, who makes millions, does not want to give a part of the million-dollar cake to the workers who created those millions and receive minimum wages.

Koco Angjusev is on the same line with Zaev, whose company also received state aid for payment of salaries. It is the same Angjusev who received 5 million euros from the Greeks for his EDS company. Zaev praises the measures, only because they fill his and Angjusev’s pockets.

Citizens and small businesses saw nothing of the state aid. The money ended up in SDSM, and the citizens were left without support. The economy is sinking and SDSM does not know how to revive it.

VMRO-DPMNE is different from SDSM. With SDSM, we got a hybrid regime, crime, corruption and poverty, reads the press release of VMRO DPMNE.