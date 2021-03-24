Minister Venko Filipce promoted Wednesday on Facebook the “HealthBuddy” application which according to him provides information based exclusively on evidence and helps to expose myths and false claims about the virus.

This sparked backlash from the people who criticize him that instead of bringing vaccines he was dealing with applications.

Does the application check the fake news from the minister who lies to us that vaccines are coming since December 2020?, a certain Ivan Velickovski asks.

Well done, we have been waiting for this application in these difficult times, another Facebook user comments ironically.