It is March 1 and not single vaccine has been procured in Macedonia yet. If it were not for the donation from Serbia, frontline doctors would not have been vaccinated either.

Furhthermore, China returned the advance payment Macedonia made for the vaccines that were to arrive after the Chinese New Year. Filipce had to admit that the money was returned but the deal was still on.

There are no Chinese vaccines, nor from the Pfizer and AstraZeneca manufacturers, the Russian vaccines might come.

But when there is no Pfizer, there is Schmeisser. US donation of 1,269 M4 automatic rifles for the Army of the Republic of Macedonia is set to arrive in the country today.