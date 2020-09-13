Part of the leadership and membership of the Integra party has joined VMRO-DPMNE. The transfer at a joint meeting was made official by the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski and the vice president of Integra, Voislav Zafirovski.

I am satisfied because from this moment and in the days that follow it will be a process of consolidation of the opposition front. Groups, citizens’ associations, individuals, political parties are the structures that will consolidate and enhance the opposition bloc against this mafia that is in the Government today, Mickoski said at a press conference.

Integra Vice President Voislav Zafirovski, who was the holder of the party’s candidate list in the fourth electoral district in the last elections, said that the leader of Integra, Ljupco Ristovski, had turned the party into a sect in which he did not allow other people’s opinions to be heard, considering himself a prophet.

Most of the leadership, including me as vice-president, the international secretary of Integra, then the holder of the list in the fifth electoral district, the coordinator of the sixth electoral district, as well as numerous holders of various functions within the leadership, but also in the leadership Integra teams, we decided today to integrate into VMRO-DPMNE, said Zafirovski.

He added that most of the presidents and members of the municipal committees of Integra in Karpos, Centar, Veles, Bitola, Resen, Demir Hisar, Stip, Novaci, Mogila are joining over VMRO-DPMNE, and there are such announcements from a number of other municipal committees.