Strong interest in COVID-19 vaccination has been registered as a total of 400,284 people have been registered on vakcinacija.mk and a total of 220,733 have received a shot in vaccination sites across the country.

The Minister of Health Venko Filipce informed Monday on Facebook that 10,530 new doses of the “Pfizer” vaccine have arrived, of which 5,850 are through direct negotiations with the manufacturer, and 4,680 doses provided by the EU as assistance through trilateral agreements within the “Team Europe” program.

The quantities of vaccines are constantly updated, I урге all citizens to register for vaccination on vakcinacija.mk, wrote Filipce.