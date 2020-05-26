Interior Minister Nake Culev confirmed that the Government has decided to lift the evening curfew, that was introduced for two months to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

I’m grateful to the citizens for the high level of responsibility they showed over the past months. My gratitude goes to the police officers and all Interior Ministry employees for their professional and responsible approach to the task of securing the health of our citizens. I strongly urge citizens to continue upholding measures such as wearing of protective masks, Culev said.

Police officers would routinely detain several dozen citizens each evening, for violating the curfew, and also made sure that citizens who were in contact with the virus remain isolated at home or in quarantine.