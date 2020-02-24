Interim Interior Minister Nake Culev confirmed that internal review units are working to determine whether police officials were involved in drug running. Culev’s statement comes after two major drug busts – the involvement of Macedonian citizens in the huge transport of cocaine to the United Kingdom and the latest seizure of cocaine near Skopje.

This investigation will answer your questions whether drug money were used to fund other illegal activities, and if they laundered in our country. I will point out that the on-going investigations will also give answers to the growing reports that I have been receiving that these criminal groups had close ties to the top police leadership structures, Culev said, before asking the press for a little more time.