Interior Minister Nake Culev went to visit the Veles police officer who was shot several times during an incident today. Culev also met with the Skopje medical team caring for the officer.

Fortunately the injuries did not affect vital organs and the doctors expect his speedy recovery. Three of the attackers were detained and tomorrow they will be brought before the court, Culev said.

The incident happened near the Veles cemetery where a police patrol was sent after reports that a gang is attacking local citizens. When the officers confronted the four member group, one of them wrestled the gun from one of the officers and shot him five times.