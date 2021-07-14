Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski said that Macedonia is not facing an increase in the migrant flow due to the NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Afghans make up a large share of the migrants moving through the Balkans on their way to EU member states where they try to seek asylum, and there were concerns that the pullout from Afghanistan will contribute to this. Spasovski insisted that there are no indications of an increase in the flow, and that Macedonia is prepared to handle the migrant groups and with its two transit centers.
The migrants don’t remain here. They were only in transit, while the Balkan route was open, Spasovski said.
Comments are closed for this post.