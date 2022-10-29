According to Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, there are no concerns that a major incident will happen tomorrow in Blagoevgrad, where the Macedonian organization OMO Ilinden – Pirin is set to open its first cultural center. Bulgarian nationalist politician Angel Dzhambazhki called for protests against the club.

In general we have excellent cooperation with all security services in the region, that is part of our job and our obligation. We have reports, we are exchanging information and data, making rist assessments. There can always be tensions, but the services need to secure the peace, stability and above all the health and lives of citizens, Spasovski said.

VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski and other opposition officials from Macedonia will attend the opening. Government officials will not attend.