Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski says that the police is still investigating the recent theft of cannabis oil worth two million EUR.

The oil was stolen from the 5 Letters cannabis plant near Krusevo, a company owned by people close to the Zaev family, which is often targetted for theft and has been violating the marijuana laws.

We are fully dedicated when it comes to oversight that is the job of the Interior Ministry. This is a theft and we are doing everything we can to find and punish the perpetrators. All similar incidents were investigated, Spasovski said.