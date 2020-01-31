Interim Interior Minister Nake Culev met with the State Electoral Commission today to discuss the preparations for the coming early general elections.

Culev assured the SEC that the Interior Ministry will prepare the electoral rolls and have it distributed to the SEC in time. Both institutions are tasked with looking into the rolls, removing deceased voters or immigrants from the list and updating citizen addresses.

Culev also said that the police officers will undergo training in order to be fully prepared to respond to any disturbances while protecting voter rights.