Yesterday, Interior Minister Toshkovski Met US Ambassador Aggeler

Minister Panche Toskovski emphasized that in the upcoming period, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will prioritize combating organized crime and corruption, which are key elements of the government’s program. This statement was made during a meeting with US Ambassador Angela Aggeler on Monday.

Minister Toskovski expressed gratitude to the United States Government for its ongoing support, particularly in enhancing the Ministry’s capabilities through police projects that focus on staff training and equipment acquisition.

Ambassador Aggeler acknowledged the excellent cooperation between the two countries across various social sectors and reaffirmed the US Embassy’s and the United States Government’s commitment to continued support and collaboration in the future.