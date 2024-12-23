Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said that there is still no confirmation from any of the neighboring countries about the location of fugitive former Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi. Grubi fled to Kosovo just as the police was preparing to arrest him in suspicion over massive corruption in the State Lottery, and is believed to be in Albania now.

We have communications and excellent cooperation with the departments in the neighboring countries, but there is no official confirmation about fugitives from justice. But, I would like to believe that he will return to Macedonia, because, as he said, he is clean as a whistle. I urge him to show courage and come to Macedonia, the Interior Ministry guarantees his safety. After being involved in politics, the least he can do is to come back and present his defense in a lawful procedure, said Toskovski.

Along with Grugi, his right hand man Perparim Bajrami has also fled the country.