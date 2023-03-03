The Interior Ministry announced that it will modify its response to the wave of emailed bomb threats that are aimed at the schools, mostly in the capital Skopje. Minister Oliver Spasovski did not say how the approach will be changed, and insisted that the police is already doing all it can – with patrols and investigations of the affected schools with the bomb squads.

Education Minister Jeton Shaqiri called on the schools to provide online classes after the evacuations, but most schools are not prepared for this, given the disturbance that occurs after the order to evacuate is given and the need to care for the youngest kids until their aprents arrive.