After it was reported yesterday that Jovica Vukotic, leader of the Skaljarski gang, was killed in Istanbul, several questions are being asked.

What kind of passport did he have when was he killed if it is known that the Ministry of the Interior issued him a Macedonian passport and he became Georgi Andonov?

It was with our country’s passport that Vukotic was arrested in Turkey three years ago, from where he was taken to Serbia on a special plane. During his arrest, he claimed that he had a legal Macedonian passport and was telling the truth.

His real face was added to the identity of a certain Georgi Andonov. It is probably a person who has never gotten a passport or no longer lives in Macedonia.

Former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev claimed that he does not know who Vukotic is, and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Oliver Spasovski, assured last year in a briefing with journalists that these passports have been cancelled, but did not provide any evidence.

Therefore, the Ministry of the Interior is obliged to explain whether Vukotic entered Turkey with Macedonian passport!