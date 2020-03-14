Interior Minister Nake Culev informed the public that the Ministry has put in place a body to coordinate all measures linked to the coronavirus response.

Culev reminded the public that the police will conduct checks to make sure all rules put in place are followed through. People who need to be in quarantine at home will be controlled to make sure they are not potentially exposing others to the virus.

Meanwhile all non-emergency activities in the Ministry will be curbed and citizens are advised to use electronic communication as much as possible.