The Interior Ministry announced it is collecting data about the latest anti-Semitic hate speech incident involving journalist Branko Trickovski and is notifying state prosecutors who can decide to press charges.

After being left to threaten opposition officials with impunity for years, this could be the first time this leftist commentator and supporter of the ruling SDSM party faces sanction. His target was Labour and Welfare Minister Rasela Mizrahi, whose appointment, as the first Jewish member of the Macedonian Government, prompted a torrent of hateful comments from the left.