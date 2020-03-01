Macedonian Interior Ministry reports that the situation at the southern border with Greece remains unchanged, with no increased pressure due to the migrant crisis in Greece.

Spokesman Toni Angelovski said that the numbers of illegal entries are “standard” and that citizens have no reason to be concerned. International police forces who have been deployed there since 2016 are also active and patrolling along with the Macedonian forces.

Macedonia is an important link on the Balkan migrant route and was crucial in ending the 2015-16 crisis by closing the border with Greece, which had an open borders attitude at the time.