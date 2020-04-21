The Interior Ministry has started a disciplinary procedure against several officers from the widely shared video of the arrest of a person walking his dog in Skopje.

A young man was arrested for walking his dog during the weekend lockdown a short time ahead of the allowed period and away from his home. Although no force was used, the public was annoyed to see a number of officers arrest the man.

The Ministry will investigate its officers for not wearing masks and other protective equipment during the arrest.