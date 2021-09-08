Police and inspectors raided the Intermezzo club in Skopje yesterday evening, during the concert of DJ Roger Sanchez, and ordered it closed. The reason is the large crowd that gathered for the concert. Guests showed vaccine certificates, in accordance with the law, but the inspectors determined that the crowd was too large and packed for the venue.

The club frequently organizes concerts and large scale events, even throughout the pandemic, and local citizens in the densely populated area often protest the noise. Intermezzo will now be closed for between 10 and 30 days, and the owner will face a fine.