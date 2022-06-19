Radio Television Serbia reported that a huge number of citizens led by VMRO-DPMNE protested in Skopje last night and demanded early parliamentary elections.

The goal is to defeat and punish the ruling SDSM, said the leader Hristijan Mickoski and announced that the fight will continue everywhere – in Parliament, on the streets, in towns and villages, RTS reports.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE said that the protest, which he called a magnificent gathering, gathered several thousand people to regain the freedom of Macedonia and that the people are on their feet because they want the fight for their Macedonia, reports N1.

Thousands of supporters of main opposition party VMRO-DPMNE have gathered in the center of Macedonia’s capital Skopje to pressure the leftist government to call an election two years before the end of its term, reported abcnews.

VOA also reported that thousands of supporters of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE gathered on Saturday night in the center of the capital Skopje and demanded early elections.