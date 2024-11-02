The fight against corruption must be merciless if we want progress. The progress of our country in every field depends on this struggle. Corruption is deeply penetrated into every pore of society and, unfortunately, it has become normal to say that in order to get a job done, you need connections or bribes, said Deputy Minister for European Affairs Dr. Victoria Trajkov. But as she says, when you work with dedication and responsibility, the results must come. She emphasizes that from now on they have a concrete plan that needs to be worked out exactly, in order to ensure substantial improvements in the fight against corruption and the rule of law. We spoke with Trajkov immediately after the publication of the European Commission’s report on Macedonia’s progress.

How prepared is Macedonia for the start of the negotiations with the EU compared to the countries of the region when they started the negotiations?

Trajkov: I believe that Macedonia is more than ready for the start of negotiations, especially if it is compared to the situations of the countries in the region when they started their accession negotiations. Macedonia has made significant progress in key reform areas, and the proof of this is the reports that Macedonia receives, which clearly confirm that the country is ready to open accession negotiations, but the only obstacle was the bilateral disputes, first with Greece, and now with Bulgaria. Continuation of this reform path and building stable relations with neighbors will be key to ensure support for accession.

In which area would you have the biggest problem, is it the judiciary, corruption, the rule of law?

Trajkov: We have worrisome comments from the EC for all three areas. That is why deep reforms in the legal system are necessary. At the top of the interest of the citizens and the Government, but also of the European agenda and the European Union, is exactly that. We encounter terrible and devastating developments. I have no authority in that part, but as part of the European agenda and chapters related to law and the rule of law, I feel obliged to stick to this. This topic must not have a party or ethnic connotation. The law should apply to everyone. The people have been cheated on these issues many times before and there is no room for new disappointments. Rule of law, judiciary and corruption are our biggest pain. The fight against corruption must be mindless if we want progress. The progress of our country in every field depends on this struggle. Corruption is deeply embedded in every pore of society and, unfortunately, it has become normal to say that to get a job done, you need connections or bribes. For example, these days a survey was published by the Chambers of Commerce, in which businessmen testified that during the previous government, private companies were asked from 1,000 to 10,000 euros for certain permits, inspections, customs, and 6 to 10 percent for public procurement. from the value of the tender. As much as 78 percent of the corrupt requests came from the central government. All this only reduces the confidence of the citizens in the institutions. Therefore, it is important to have a judicial epilogue for all cases related to corruption.

Does the EC report objectively show the situation in Macedonia?

Trajkov: I believe that the Report is objective and realistic. We expected such a report, although I must underline that this report is largely “inherited” from the previous government. This Government has lasted a little more than a hundred days, a short period for anything to be changed or fixed. The Report gives us guidance on areas where we have made progress and those where more commitment is needed. This objectivity is valuable for us, because it gives us an incentive to improve the situation and continue with the reforms. approach.

Is there a mood in the EU to accept Mickoski’s proposal for constitutional amendments with delayed effect?

Trajkov: The Prime Minister and the Government have clear views on how to seek a way out of the status quo burdened with historical issues. It’s a two-way street. Just like trust. My personal opinion is that we must start working on creating trust and breaking down taboos. Economy, trade, culture, education, joint cross-border projects that, in fact, the European Union itself supports, should be used. To show that cooperation is more important for both countries than focusing on mutual differences. The fact is that there are differences on these issues, and it is our responsibility to work and resolve them. Such disproportionate approaches, like this one towards us, are a problem for the Union as much as it has internal challenges. o make the institutions functional, efficient and to bring Europe here. Prime Minister Mickoski’s proposal has not been rejected, a lot has been done on the diplomatic level, even though only 100 days have passed since we took power. It is too short a time to talk about any assessment.

One of the remarks in the EC report is that Macedonia has made no progress in the fight against corruption. We often hear the fight against corruption, the rule of law, the rule of law, but somehow it is hardly implemented. Can we expect a better report next year when it comes to this topic?

Trajkov: When you work with dedication and responsibility, the results must come. That’s why we have a concrete plan that needs to be worked out right now, in order to ensure substantial improvements in the fight against corruption and the rule of law. The EC points out that a new law on civil procedure should be adopted and a new strategy in judicial reforms and a fully functional AKMIS system should be started. Rest assured that we will achieve this. All these measures are aimed at improving the legal framework and increasing citizens’ trust in the justice system.

A few months ago, the 2024-2027 reform agenda was presented, which was noted in the progress report as a well-crafted document and the best of the countries in the Western Balkans.

Trajkov: The reform agenda is only a confirmation of what I am saying, that we are ready for the start of negotiations, and now the EC has stated this in the Report. With the successful implementation of the agenda, Macedonia has been granted financial support in the amount of 750 million euros until 2027, which represents serious support for continuous reforms. These funds will be crucial for strengthening the rule of law, the fight against corruption, reforms in public administration and other priority areas.

What is the status of utilization of IPA funds? What about the obligation to return unused funds from IPA 2? How well do we know how to use those funds and offer good projects?

Trajkov: The use of IPA (Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance) funds is an important indicator of Macedonia’s ability to absorb and use available European funds. Some unused IPA 2 funds are due to be returned, highlighting the importance of early planning. The biggest challenges with the use of IPA funds arise due to administrative barriers, lack of prepared projects, but also limited technical readiness in some sectors. In order to use these funds more efficiently, a stronger involvement of all relevant institutions in the preparation of projects is needed, as well as increased training and support for the teams in charge of their implementation. Currently, the emphasis is on increasing the utilization of IPA 3 (2021–2027), with a focus on new and sustainable projects that will be acceptable to the EU and directly support reform priorities. This requires better coordination, but also increased efforts to prepare projects that will increase the economic and social resilience of the country.

Apart from the comments about the use of the constitutional name, there are also personal insults and threats to you on social networks. How do you comment on such attacks and will you take steps to determine responsibility for insults/attacks on your person as a politician, diplomat, and even a woman?

Trajkov: Most of those inappropriate comments are bots that come from the same center, but even if they are not part of them, I would not dwell on them at all, nor do they have meaning in my life and actions. That toxicity and bad energy drags us into the same mud in which we have stagnated as a country for too long. We must rise above all that, above those insults and harassment, personal attacks and attacks on one’s family. Only if we rise above that, we will clearly see the real problems and challenges in the country and we will be able to be productive. I am looking forward and I want to help the country as much as I can in its European integration because I am convinced that this is the right path for a better life for our fellow citizens, European values ​​are what we should strive for, and among them is the value of freedom of expression, even if it was someone’s insult. I have chosen this path and I will work dedicatedly for everyone, including those who insult me.

Finally, will Macedonia succeed?

Trajkov: As I said, we are in a very short period of power. We inherited a devastated state and a state with a budget “on its knees.” It is too early to talk about any assessment, but what is more than clear is the determination, responsibility and determination and uncompromisingness in the Government’s intentions to change something for the better and it must be better. We need togetherness, coexistence and common progress. I am sincerely convinced of what I am saying. I’ve spent a good part of my life out of the country and I know we can make it work. Macedonia can and must succeed.