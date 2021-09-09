The field investigation is over. Following the findings at the scene, the Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that it is working to clarify the cause of the fire. Alsat sources in the prosecution say that the investigation team is working on two possible cause.

The first is related to the suspicions that the fire was caused by oxygen cylinders that spread the fire in a chain, and the second is that the fire may have been caused by an improper electrical connection, ie by a defibrillator. At the moment, the Prosecution has not raised any suspicion that the fire was intentional.

However, the prosecution claims that until the investigation is closed, any version released to the public remains speculative. Prosecutors also took the testimonies of staff at the modular hospital, while DNA analysis is required for some of the 14 victims.