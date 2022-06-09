Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski met Thursday with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, discussion about the efforts and activities taken by IOC to promote international sports and world peace amid the new circumstances and the changed geopolitical situation caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the meeting, Bach awarded the Pierre de Coubertin medal to President Pendarovski.

According to the President’s Office, Pendarovski was informed about the support of the International Olympic Committee for the Olympic Community in Ukraine, which is based on solidarity, as one of the basic values advocated by the Olympic Movement.

The interlocutors also discussed the work and engagement of the Olympic Committee of Macedonia in order to promote Olympism and sports in our country. In that context, President Pendarovski was informed about the opening of the first Sports Medicine Laboratory to achieve high sports results, a donation from the International Olympic Committee. The meeting also discussed the candidacy of the Republic of Macedonia and the city of Skopje to host the European Games 2027, said the President’s Office.

The President of the International Olympic Committee is staying in our country due to the participation in the General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees held in Skopje, which is attended by the Presidents and Secretaries General of the National Olympic Committees from Europe. This year, our country marks 30 years since the founding of the Macedonian Olympic Committee.