The arson attack against the Ivan Mihajlov Cultural Center in Bitola is another provocation as part of the mass anti-Bulgarian campaign that started immediately after the club opened, Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Iotova wrote on Facebook.

Only the quick actions of the competent institutions in the shortest possible time to identify the perpetrators will prove that the rights of Bulgarians, as well as of all other nationalities, are respected in our western neighbor, she said.