VMRO-DPMNE has a convincing lead over SDSM, the telephone poll of the Institute for Political Research Skopje shows. When asked “Which party would you vote for if parliamentary elections were held next week” – 22.1 percent of citizens said VMRO-DPMNE. Second is SDSM with 15.7 percent.

As many as 72.80 percent of ethnic Macedonians and 56 percent of the total number of respondents would NOT accept the beginning of negotiations with the EU, at the price of Macedonia agreeing to the “French proposal”.

The Institute for Political Research from Skopje (IPIS) conducted a short telephone poll in the period between July 4 and 6, 2022 on 1114 adult respondents at the level of the Republic of Macedonia. In the poll, citizens expressed their views on their support for political parties, as well as on certain current issues at the moment.

In order to preserve the relevance and impartiality of the research, an unbiased and objective questionnaire was created on the basis of which the poll was later conducted.

The research was carried out using a random sample that was stratified in order to preserve the representativeness of the population in the Republic of Macedonia. It observed the demographic specifics of the population such as gender structure, age groups, level of education and ethnicity, with an appropriate division of respondents according to place of residence and electoral unit, with Skopje being taken as a separate unit due to its particularities.

The poll was conducted for the needs of IPIS in order to analyze the ratings of the parties and current events. The survey was financed from IPIS’ own funds.