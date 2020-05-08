The Islamic Religious Community (IRC) decided at an extraordinary meeting yesterday to open mosques for prayers for believers on May 12. According to their statement, the IRC, from the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, has taken care to protect the health of citizens and has accepted the recommendations and suggestions of state health institutions and based on Islamic principles, decided to suspend collective prayers in mosques.

The IRC says that they are closely monitoring the improvement of the health situation in the country and the decrease in the number of people infected with COVID-19.

At an extraordinary meeting on May 7, 2020, a decision was made to open mosques for prayers on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, so that collective religious obligations can be met. The decision takes effect immediately, the statement said.

The IRC hopes that this decision will be understood by the competent state institutions.