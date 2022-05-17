IRL reports that disgraced former Secretary General in the Government Dragi Raskovski, approved a study that influenced the outcome of a large solar project. The project, centered on the now largely depleted TEC Oslomej coal mine and plant, was meant to be ran by the state owned ELEM/ESM company. But after this intervention, it was given to a company partially owned by former Deputy Prime Minister Koco Angjusev.

According to IRL, the study was conducted by experts from the Macedonian Academy and other institutions. Angjusev was still Deputy Prime Minister and was in charge of the economy and the energy sector. The conclusion of the study was not to pursue the project through purely state funding through ELEM, but instead to include a private partner. Shortly after Angjusev partially took over one of the companies that were chosen.